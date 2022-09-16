Discarded bear paws came from taxidermy business, B.C. conservation officers say

Authorities have confirmed a heap of skinned bear paws and other wildlife parts found discarded in B.C.'s Shuswap region last year came from a taxidermy business, and were not related to black market bear trafficking.

The remains were discovered along a forest service road in the Anglemont Mountain area in May 2021, raising concerns in the community about where they had come from.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service investigated and ultimately determined the wildlife parts had previously been in the lawful possession of a taxidermist.

"The waste was unlawfully dumped after it inadvertently fell out of the back of the individual's truck while travelling," the BCCOS said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Because of the circumstances, the offence only would have warranted a $115 littering fine under the Environmental Management Act, officials said.

But instead of paying the fine, the person responsible made a "substantial voluntary donation" to the Little Shuswap Lake Band's Water Stewardship Guardian Program, which operates in the area when there wildlife parts were discovered.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service did not specify the amount of the donation, but said it "far exceeds the fine amount."

"We understand the public is passionate about wildlife and recognize this scene was alarming and concerning to many Indigenous communities, British Columbians and others," Acting Chief Conservation Officer Cam Schley said in the post.

"We hope the conclusion of this investigation, which confirms this was not related to poaching, helps alleviate distress and bring closure to the public."

The BCCOS noted that taxidermists and hunters alike are required to properly dispose of wildlife parts, to avoid causing unnecessary alarm. Illegally dumping remains can also attract dangerous wildlife, and potentially create unnecessary conflicts with humans in the area.