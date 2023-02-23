Discarded cigarette butt leads to sexual assault charge in Lethbridge
Lethbridge police have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection to a sexual assault last year, saying DNA evidence was used to lay charges.
The assault happened in the St. Edwards neighbourhood at around 2 p.m. on Sept. 28.
Though police searched the area afterward, they weren't able to find the woman's attacker.
Police released a picture of the suspect's side profile in an effort to identify him, then, in October 2022, released a composite sketch as well.
"Within days of the release of the composite drawing multiple members of the public contacted police to identify the suspect," police said in a Thursday news release.
Police were able to obtain the suspect's DNA from a cigarette butt discarded at the scene, saying it was a match for the person the public had identified.
On Feb. 17, police attended a northside residence and arrested one man.
Russell Galutan Artates, 25, is charged with one count of sexual assault.
He has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court March 29.
