Discarded cigarette sparks $750,000 Saskatoon house fire

A Saskatoon home is in ruins after a fire was sparked by improperly disposed of "smoking material."

That's according to Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD).

At 7:45 p.m., the department was called to the scene of a house in the city's Hampton Village Monday evening, according to a news release.

The home, located in the 600 block of Hargreaves Avenue, was engulfed in flames, with the fire stretching from the basement to the roof.

The department says utilities were shut down for safety reasons and the street was closed for public safety.

Crews began fighting the flames from the outside before entering the home just after 8:30 p.m. Neighbouring properties were assessed for fire damage and carbon monoxide contamination.

According to SFD, the fire began inside a pillar supporting the roof over the front door.

"The pillar was finished with brick veneer over wood frame construction," SFD said in an updated news release.

"A flower bed surrounded the pillar that contained a paper cup for cigarette butts as well as peat moss in the flower bed."

The department also said cigarette butts were found inside the pillar with evidence of fire damage.

Damage to the home is estimated at $750,000.