A police officer disciplinary hearing is underway for a former Regina police Corporal.

The hearing for Colion Magee is in day two of five, and scheduled to go until Friday.

The Regina police dismissed Colin Magee from its service in August, after facing several assault charges.

In July 2017, Magee was charged with an alleged assault which is said to have occurred while he was on duty in December 2016. These charges were withdrawn after successful mediation.

He was charged again with two counts of assault in April 2019, stemming from incidents that occurred in the stations detention area in September 2018.

One assault involved a 13-year-old boy, the other a 42-year-old man.

Magee pleaded guilty to assaulting the youth and received a conditional discharge and one-year probation.

He was found not guilty in the case involving the adult man.

Magee served nearly 18 years with the service.

The hearing continues today at the Ramada hotel.