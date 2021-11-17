Disciplinary sanctions imposed on fraternity after UWindsor investigation

The University of Windsor has imposed disciplinary sanctions after an investigation into the Delta Chi fraternity related to alleged racist messages last year.

On November 27, 2020, UWindsor announced they had initiated an investigation into the “deeply troubling messages and actions” that were brought to their attention.

University officials released an update on Wednesday, according to the next steps under the University’s policy, the Procedures for Addressing Student Non-Academic Misconduct.

“We are pleased to share that the process is now complete, and disciplinary sanctions have been imposed including a requirement for the sanctioned parties to undergo appropriate training through the Office of the Vice President, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI),” said UWindsor president Robert Gordon.

Last November, immediately upon learning of these incidents, the Univeristy notified the off-campus fraternity that the University did not support the presence of Delta Chi in the University community.

The University said that the Delta Chi International Fraternity, International Headquarters also placed the Windsor Chapter of Delta Chi on suspension upon learning of the allegations.

After conducting an investigation, Delta Chi International ultimately revoked the Charter of the Windsor Chapter.

The University has also ceased to allow Greek Letter Organizations to operate and conduct activities on the campus at this time, until a comprehensive review of the University’s relationships with Greek Letter Organizations can be completed.

“We are hopeful that the conclusion of this matter will also provide an opportunity for our campus to learn, to heal, and to move forward positively,” said Gordon. “The University takes matters of harassment and discrimination very seriously and we encourage all staff, faculty, and students to come forward to report any such incidents.”

Over the past year, Gordon says the university has taken concrete steps to address Anti-Black Racism and other forms of discrimination on campus.

UWindsor has established a Anti-Black Racism Taskforce, a new executive leadership role of a Vice President, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, a Director of Anti-Racism and Organizational Change, as well as an Anti-Racism Pedagogies Teaching Leadership Chair to support curricular and educational change on campus.

“We realize we have much more to do to eradicate discrimination on our campus and are embarking on an external review of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion through the Office of the VP, EDI,” said Gordon.

This EDI review will focus on broader institution-wide equity, diversity and inclusion processes, policies, programs, and reporting structures.

Gordon said the university is also undertaking a third-party review of student disciplinary processes to ensure their effectiveness, fairness, and efficiency and to foster an environment of accountability, trust and healing.