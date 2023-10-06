Discovery Harbour transformed into spooky site for annual Pumpkinferno

Some of Simcoe County's bravest souls can test out their tolerance for fear as an annual Halloween staple has returned to the heart of Penetanguishene.

For the 7th year, Pumpkinferno has returned and is again taking over Discovery Harbour's sprawling grounds. Over 5,000 'fun-kins,' hand-carved fake pumpkins, are lining the 40-acre property.

"It does take a lot of time, but we love it; it's a labour of love," said Melissa Elsdon, the marketing and media relations coordinator for Huronia Historical Parks. "So the historic site at Discovery Harbour closes to the public on Labour Day weekend, and then we launch immediately into Pumpkinferno setup."

The annual tradition is being held Wednesday through Sunday nights through October 29. On Wednesday nights, participants will experience the event while staying in their vehicles from 7 – 9 p.m. The event is held as a walkthrough from 6 – 10 p.m.

The uniquely carved pumpkins are featured throughout the grounds, including on entrances to exhibits and as stand-alone structures.

"It's a lot of fun and a lot more than we saw last year, too, so the fact that they are adding to it is fantastic," said Jennifer Smith, who was enjoying the event with her children.

The event features various activities, including escape rooms, a kids-themed maze and the Grim Reaper's Grove.

"Discovery Harbour Pumpkinferno is a choose-your-own-adventure," Elsdon said. "We have tons of family-friendly events, but in Grim Reaper's Grove, you have some scary, spooky animatronics popping out at you, and I will go through it with you, and I do jump and maybe scream a little!"

The popular coffin ride has returned, which promises a one-person immersive, virtual experience that sees participants actually get into a coffin.

Staff are also collecting non-perishable food donations for the St. Vincent de Paul Society.

