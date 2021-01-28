Leslie Hill has been named the new executive director of Discovery House Family Violence Prevention Society in Calgary.

The move was effective Jan. 4.

Hill has served in the non-profit sector for the last 17 years, working with populations experiencing vulnerabilities such as homelessness, substance use, mental health issues and domestic violence.

"An accomplished leader, Leslie was most recently executive director of HIV Community Link Society. Previously, she held progressively senior roles in organizations including the Calgary Homeless Foundation and the Canadian Mental Health Association," read a release.

"Additionally, she was Manager of Discovery House’s Community Housing Program between 2012–2013."