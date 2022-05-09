Discovery of 2 bodies in Abbotsford home prompts homicide investigation
Two bodies were found in an Abbotsford home Monday morning and homicide investigators have been called in to probe the deaths.
The Abbotsford Police Department was called to an address on the 33600 block of Arcadian Way around 10:30 a.m. "for a discovery of two deceased adults," according to a statement.
"Patrol members arrived on the scene and confirmed the deaths as being suspicious," writes spokesperson Const. Paul Walker.
"Early indications suggest that this is not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict."
In a statement to CTV News, Walker said there is no indication that the public is at risk.
"The victims were not known to police. (Investigators) are in the early stages of determining what led up to these two individuals losing their lives," he wrote.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation Unit has not yet provided a statement.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-4448.
Those with dashcam or CCTV footage from the 24 hours before police were called are also urged to contact investigators.
