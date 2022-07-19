Discovery of body prompts death investigation: Regina police
CTV News Regina Digital Content Producer
David Prisciak
The Regina Police Service (RPS) and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service have officially launched a death investigation after a body was discovered Monday afternoon.
According to an RPS press release, at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to a business on the 200 block of 6th Avenue East.
The body of a 40-year-man was found outside the business. RPS and coroners are currently working to determine the cause of death, the release said.
Police noted that the man has been identified and attempts are being made to notify his family.
Anyone with information potentially useful to the investigation is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crimes Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
