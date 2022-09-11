Discovery Ridge suspicious death under investigation
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Adam Lachacz
Calgary police are investigating after a man was found dead Sunday evening in the southwest neighbourhood of Discovery Ridge.
Officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to a home in the 0-100 block of Discovery Ridge Close SW for reports of a body being found.
Homicide investigators were on scene, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.
"As the investigation is in its early stages, no further information is available at this time," police said in a statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be submitted online.
-
Kalin’s Call: Summery start to the week, but a fall feel to finishWhat a summery start we’ve had to this second full week of September. Before that though, we’ll get an early taste of fall late this week in the Maritimes.
-
Cape Breton man facing drug charges after allegedly selling pills at gas stationA 49-year-old Cape Breton man is facing drug charges after police allege he was selling prescription pills at a gas station.
-
Boo at the Zoo to return to Assiniboine Park Zoo this fallFor 21 days this fall, the Assiniboine Park Zoo is set to be transformed into a spooky attraction featuring witches, wizards and warlocks.
-
What Ottawa residents need to know about the bivalent COVID-19 boosterOttawa's medical officer of health is strongly encouraging residents to get "all booster doses they are eligible for" this fall, with the new COVID-19 bivalent booster dose now available in Ontario.
-
Windsor man arrested after 'random act of violence' in downtown coreWindsor police say a 35-year-old man has been arrested after a “random act of violence” downtown.
-
Toronto Raptors to hold open practice, charity scrimmage in VictoriaThe Toronto Raptors are coming to Victoria at the end of the month, and while they're in the city they'll be holding an open practice and charity scrimmage game. Canada's only NBA team will be in Victoria from Sept. 26 to Oct. 1 for a pre-season training camp.
-
Sask. couple helped police find mass stabbing suspectRichard Orenchuk doesn’t consider himself or his wife heroes, while harvesting that Myles Sanderson may have stolen a vehicle from the property next to his, they wanted to do something.
-
Waterloo regional police looking for officer’s missing pepper sprayPolice say it’s believed the officer lost the service-issued spray during a foot chase in the area of Kinzie Avenue and Rutherford Drive on Monday around 5:30 p.m.
-
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Simcoe CountyThe Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit is now offering the bivalent COVID-19 booster to priority groups at the most significant risk of hospitalization in advance of an expected fall surge.