Discussions continue about reopening Ontario schools; boards plan student vaccinations

While discussions regarding reopening schools across Ontario continue, one local board is focusing its efforts on getting some students fully vaccinated by the fall.

Ontario's top doctor said Tuesday he would like to see students return to their classrooms before the province starts reopening in mid-June.

“I've been encouraging schools to open as soon as possible, discussions with our medical officers of health throughout the province, all of them want them schools open,” said Dr. David Williams during a news conference. “May 31 into the first week of June would be an opportune time for some areas and we may want to do things on a regional basis.”

Cases of COVID-19 have continued to fall in the third wave of the pandemic while Ontario remains under a stay-at-home order. Vaccinations continue to surge with more than 8.2-million people receiving their first shot.

However, some teachers’ unions said a return to the classroom within a month is not on their radar.

“I think they are looking forward to September. I don’t think there’s a whole lot of idea that things are going to change between now and the end of June,” said Patrick Etmanski, local president of the OECTA.

At Tuesday night’s Upper Grand District School Board meeting the focus was on the fall and approving a student vaccination plan.

“I think there's a lot of hope for as much of a regular return to school as possible,” said Gary Slater, superintendent of the UGDSB.

He said the board’s plan is to get students vaccinated before the return to the classroom

“Students that are aged 12 to 17 are approved for vaccination and the ministry has made it a priority to offer vaccines for these students,” said Slater.

The board’s plan is to get first does to as many students as possible by the end of June and second doses by the end of August.

They hope to use existing public health vaccination clinics, as well as a new clinic to be opened at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne.

“Hopefully we'll get a significant uptake of our students at that time,” said Slater.

The UGDSB plans to open a special pre-registration for students by June 1, but the board is hearing thataround 6,000 students in that age group have signed up through the local public health portal.