Discussions on housing, mental health as northern Ontario mayors meet

Mayors from Sudbury, Timmins, North Bay and Sault Ste. Marie got together Monday for their second meeting this year.

The Northern Ontario Large Urban Mayors' meeting took place at Tom Davies Square.

North Bay Mayor Peter Chirico said issues like affordable housing, mental health and homelessness were common concerns among all the cities.

"It's amazing when you all get together you find you actually do have and those challenges are not just endemic to your own community, but we share them right across communities," Chirico said.

A lack of affordable housing was the issue discussed most frequently.

"We're asking for the federal level, CMHC, there's the rapid housing initiatives we've applied to, we're looking forward to receiving those funds," said Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre.

"We're hoping there's more funding opportunities available to access loans from a developer's perspective to create that affordable housing."

Timmins Mayor Michelle Boileau said she's pushing for her city to be included in the Building Faster Fund, provincial funding allocated to municipalities that deliver on housing targets.

"Being from a municipality of less than 50,000, we didn’t receive (an) allocation from that fund to go towards building more homes," she said.

"We know there's a portion that’s been reserved for more rural municipalities but no guidelines for how they can access that fund. So my part has been to say, as we advocate for more in that fund, we will also request some clarity how the smaller municipalities will be able to access that fund."

Providing wraparound services regarding mental health, addictions and homelessness was also discussed.

"I'm also asking for more cultural-appropriate support and services, that the province recognize the value for land-based treatment practices and the need for more ongoing supports," Boileau said.

PHYSICIAN SHORTAGE

Supporting NOSM University and addressing the doctor shortage in the north was one thing all four agreed upon.

Sault Mayor Matthew Shoemaker said one step is increasing the rate of graduating physicians who stay in the north.

"Currently it’s 50 per cent,” Shoemaker said.

“If we can get it to 55 or 60 per cent, there will be significant help in reducing the backlog of doctors that our communities are facing."

Shoemaker said making the Northern Immigration Pilot Program permanent would help address a number of issues.

"In our view, in the collective view, it's an easy way to ensure workforce development to our communities and the access to housing," he said.

"You need the houses and you need the people."

Declaring intimate partner violence an epidemic was discussed, in light of the recent tragedy in Sault Ste Marie.

Timmins, Sault Ste Marie and North Bay have already made those declarations. Sudbury city council is set to vote on the matter on Tuesday.

"We're all on the same page that there's an epidemic in northern Ontario and across Canada," Lefebvre said.

"It is extremely concerning, so we are encouraging the province, the federal government, all levels of government, all who work in that space, to address this issue."

Lefebvre said increasing supports, training and awareness is needed.

"More funding to make sure the victims of domestic violence can leave and have shelter, that is key, and what other measures we can put in place to discourage that type of behaviour," he said.

Lefebvre predicted the vote will be unanimous.

"I'm very optimistic this will be supported. All councillors I've spoken to are aligned on this," he said.

"This is just another step in the right direction to addressing this epidemic."

The mayors meet again in April.