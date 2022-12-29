Disgraced Ottawa lawyer arrested for allegedly breaching release conditions
A disgraced former Ottawa lawyer is in police custody for allegedly breaching his court conditions by having contact with someone under the age of 16.
Ottawa police say John David Coon, 58, was arrested on Thursday on five counts of breaching court conditions. His conditions require Coon not to be in contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16.
In June 2020, Coon was sentenced to 22 months in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference of a minor, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Coon faced charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a young girl believed to be the daughter of a client.
Coon was arrested at the Vancouver Airport in 2019 after fleeing the country five years earlier. The Citizen reported Coon lived as a fugitive in Bangkok.
Coon was suspended by the Law Society of Ontario in 2014 and had his law licence revoked in 2016.
On Thursday, police said investigators are concerned there may have been more breaches of his release conditions. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.
-
Bedard ties Eberle's goal record as Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship. The 17-year-old phenom also tied Jordan Eberle for the national record with his 14th career goal at the men's under-20 event.
-
Things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's DayCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
-
Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa over New Year'sCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2.
-
Burst pipes flood Vancouver elementary school, forcing months-long closureAn elementary school in South Vancouver will be closed for months after burst pipes flooded the building over the winter break.
-
-
Connor Bedard puts on another show, Canada thumps Austria at world juniorsConnor Bedard had two goals and four assists as Canada pounded Austria 11-0 for the host country's second straight blowout win at the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Music community mourning death of beloved Vancouver rock criticVancouver's live music community is in mourning following the death of longtime The Province rock critic Tom Harrison.
-
Last king tide hits Lower Mainland, but forecasters expecting more in JanuaryVideo from North Vancouver shows significant flooding in the underground parking lot of a waterfront apartment building after Tuesday's king tide.
-
Shelter-in-place issued in Grande PrairieMounties issued a shelter-in-place for a neighbourhood in Grande Prairie on Thursday night.