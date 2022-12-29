Disgraced Ottawa lawyer arrested for allegedly breaching release conditions

A disgraced former Ottawa lawyer is in police custody for allegedly breaching his court conditions by having contact with someone under the age of 16.

Ottawa police say John David Coon, 58, was arrested on Thursday on five counts of breaching court conditions. His conditions require Coon not to be in contact or communicate with anyone under the age of 16.

In June 2020, Coon was sentenced to 22 months in jail after pleading guilty to sexual interference of a minor, the Ottawa Citizen reported. Coon faced charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching of a young girl believed to be the daughter of a client.

Coon was arrested at the Vancouver Airport in 2019 after fleeing the country five years earlier. The Citizen reported Coon lived as a fugitive in Bangkok.

Coon was suspended by the Law Society of Ontario in 2014 and had his law licence revoked in 2016.

On Thursday, police said investigators are concerned there may have been more breaches of his release conditions. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5944.