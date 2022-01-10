Disinfectant wipe manufacturer in Barrie, Ont. receives $1.2 million provincial boost

A new disinfectant wipe production factory in Barrie got a boost from the Ontario government on Monday, with a $1.2 million investment.

The investment will support Empack Spraytech Inc.'s new 100,000 square-foot facility in the city's south end that will produce more than four million wipes every day under the Zytec Germ Buster brand.

The company's expansion will also create 35 new jobs.

Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli made the announcement via Zoom on Monday.

"With Ontario's support, Empack Spraytech will be able to expand its production capabilities, which will continue to enhance the province's resilience to future challenges and demands on our healthcare system."

A privately-owned family-operated manufacturer, the company produces personal care, OTC drug, automotive, industrial, and other household products in various formats.

Empack Spraytech's executive vice president said the company was ready to "support our communities" in the fight against COVID-19.

"The OTF [Ontario Together Fund] program helped support our efforts in completing our project to meet the current and future needs for disinfectant wipes for the province of Ontario," said Ara Nalbandian.

Throughout the pandemic, the provincial government has supported businesses with innovative ideas and solutions to retool operations with the Ontario Together Fund.