Dismantling of Vancouver's English Bay Barge on track to wrap up soon

Nearly a year after it ran aground and became an accidental attraction on a Vancouver beach, the dismantling of the so-called “English Bay Barge” is nearly complete.

Vancouver Pile Driving – which is managing the work to cut the barge apart and remove the pieces – estimated it would take 12 to 15 weeks to finish the job, and Monday marked the start of week 14. Despite a recent rash of stormy weather, the company says the removal remains on track.

"Our strategy is to remove everything in as large of pieces as we reasonably can to expedite the work. As we approach completion of the deconstruction, we are working as strategically and efficiently as possible," the company said in an online update.

However shorter days and changing tides mean the project is not without its challenges. There are fewer hours during the day when work can be done safely, according to the company.

"Timing for this is crucial and must be planned around the tides. We need to get the bigger pieces of equipment moving when the tide is just right," the update continues.

When the barge washed ashore on Nov. 15 of last year during a fierce storm and king tide, it weighed as estimated 1.4-million kilograms. It was stuck on rocks that left the vessel structurally unsound. Two days after it became unmoored, there was an initial, unsuccessful attempt to tow it away using a single tugboat.

Relatively quickly, it became a popular destination for selfie-seekers and it's been the site of at least one marriage proposal. Merchandise including T-shirts and a Lego set has been created and sold. However, people who live in the area have also complained that it is an eyesore that's taken far too long to be removed.

But love it or hate it – it will be gone soon and work will begin to clean up the site where it once loomed.

"In spite of some challenges with weather, we remain very close to schedule and look forward to the final weeks of deconstruction," Vancouver Pile Driving's statement says.

"When the barge is fully deconstructed, we have remaining work to do in the areas surrounding the site to complete the project. As the barge continues to shrink, the scope, safety and environmental considerations of this project remain top priorities."