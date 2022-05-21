Disney’s Frozen Jr. is coming to the Korah Auditorium in the Soo

The cast and crew are putting the finishing touches on the Korah Musical Theatre production of Disney’s Frozen Jr.

The performance debuts May 25 at Korah Auditorium in Sault Ste. Marie. It’s the first in-person performance for the group since the pandemic began.

Denine Williams, a music teacher at Korah Collegiate and director of the play, said Frozen Jr. will have audiences spellbound. She picked it specifically to get younger audiences to see the show.

“We’ve been calling this kind of the pandemic show, because there are so many songs in the show that are relevant to what’s been going on,” said Williams.

The show runs May 25 to the 28, with a special dinner and a show fundraiser taking place on the 27. Williams said proceeds from the shows go back to the Korah Musical Theatre for next year’s performance.

Carys Hernden returns to the stage in the role of Elsa. Hernden has been with the theatre group for several years.

“I was in ‘Little Mermaid’, I was in the assembly for that, I was a nun in ‘Sound of Music’ two years ago,” she said.

“Last year, there wasn’t really any theatre stuff that I could do. In the same year I did ‘Sound of Music’ I was also in the musical comedy guild’s production of “Cats.” And now I’m here, 17, playing Elsa, ”said Hernden.

She said everyone has put a lot of work into this performance, and they can’t wait for opening night. Tickets can be purchased at Korah Collegiate during school hours. They can also be picked up at the box office inside Station Mall.