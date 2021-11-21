Disney World puts COVID-19 vaccine mandate policy on hold
Disney World has put its COVID-19 vaccination mandate on hold, a spokesperson said on Saturday. The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule, which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.
