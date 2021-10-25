Dispute at residence shuttered Highway 2A in Lacombe County on Sunday: RCMP
A dispute at a residence in Lacombe County on Sunday resulted in police shutting Highway 2A down for several hours as they responded.
In a statement on Monday, RCMP said the dispute occurred in the area of Highway 2A and Range Road 270A.
"The RCMP investigation into this matter required additional resources for public safety and police safety," Mounties said.
RCMP officers from the Red Deer and Blackfalds detachments responded to the incident, as well as the emergency response team and members from the Lacombe Police Service.
According to Mounties, a 39-year-old man from Lacombe County was taken into custody and charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
"As this matter is now before the courts no further information can be provided," RCMP said.
