Dispute between landlord and previous tenant results in assault charge: CKPS

A former tenant has been charged with assault after police say a dispute escalated when he went to retrieve items from the residence in Chatham.

Officers were called to an address on Grand Avenue West in response to a landlord tenant dispute on Thursday.

Daily News Release September 22, 2023https://t.co/nQme6qYgpD

Police say they learned a previous tenant, who was recently evicted, was attempting to retrieve items when a disagreement occurred and soon after escalated. The accused allegedly attempted to lunge at building employees and refused to leave when asked to do so.

Police attended and the 38-year-old Chatham man was charged with one count of assault. He was transported to police headquarters and later release with conditions and a future court date of Oct. 23.