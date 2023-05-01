Dispute between neighbours escalates to arson charges for Timmins suspect

A dispute between neighbours living in an apartment building in Timmins escalated to arson, police said Monday.

Police were called to the Cameron Street South apartment building during the early evening hours of April 30.

“A complaint was received by the Timmins police where a male tenant of one of the apartments had entered into an argument with a tenant of another apartment in the building,” police said in a news release.

“The argument escalated to the point where the aggravated tenant began throwing various items out of the apartment window causing damage to a parked car.”

At that point, the suspect began setting fire to items in the apartment building.

Police and fire crews responded and the suspect was taken into custody and the fire was extinguished.

Timmins Police officers responded along with the Timmins Fire Department. A damage estimate wasn’t immediately available.

The suspect is charged with arson (disregard for human life), assault with a weapon, uttering threats, mischief and two probation violations.

The accused remains in police custody awaiting a bail hearing slated for Monday at the Ontario Court of Justice in Timmins to answer to the charge laid against him.