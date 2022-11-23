Dispute between neighbours in Kirkland Lake leads to assault charges

A 49-year-old suspect from Kirkland Lake is charged with assault following a dispute between neighbours Friday.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded Nov. 18 to a residence on Woods Street to investigate a reported assault.

“The investigation revealed that neighbours were involved in a verbal altercation, and it escalated to the point that the victim was assaulted,” OPP said in a news release Wednesday.

The suspect has been charged with assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The accused was released on an undertaking with a Jan. 5 court date before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kirkland Lake.