Dispute ends with one person charged with assault, weapon offences in North Bay
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Digital Content Producer
Darren MacDonald
A family dispute in the North Bay area at a residence on Village Road in Astorville has resulted in one person being charged.
Police were called just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 11 in regard to a family dispute.
“OPP attended the scene along with District of Nipissing paramedic services and spoke to the involved persons at the residence,” police said in a news release Wednesday.
“No victims were transported from the scene to hospital.”
As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of assault and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 9.
