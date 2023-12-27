Dispute ends with one person charged with assault, weapon offences in North Bay

A family dispute in the North Bay area at a residence on Village Road in Astorville has resulted in one person being charged.

Police were called just before 7 a.m. on Dec. 11 in regard to a family dispute.

“OPP attended the scene along with District of Nipissing paramedic services and spoke to the involved persons at the residence,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

“No victims were transported from the scene to hospital.”

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old suspect has been charged with two counts of assault and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Jan. 9.