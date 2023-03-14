Dispute inside downtown health hub sends 2 to hospital

Police responded to an assault at an Edmonton downtown shelter Tuesday evening that sent two people to hospital.

Around 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Radius Community Health and Healing Centre and found two men, both 47 years old, were involved in a "violent altercation."

Paramedics took both men to hospital with serious, non-life threatening injuries. According to police, the wounds were consistent with ones caused by "sharp-edged weapons."

Charges are expected to be laid against both men, police add.