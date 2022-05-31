Dispute with homeowner leads to charges for Blenheim man

A 53-year-old Blenheim man says is facing charges after police say he damaged building materials and threatened a homeowner in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a disturbance on Queen Street on Sunday at 6:58 p.m.

Through investigation, police learned the man engaged in a verbal agreement with the homeowner over an employment agreement. The man allegedly attended the address and caused damage to building materials and threatened the homeowner. The man left before police arrived.

On Monday night, the 53-year-old Blenheim man was found at his residence. He was arrested and charged with mischief and uttering threats. He was transported to police headquarter and later released with conditions and future court date of June 29, 2022.