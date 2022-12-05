Disregard for human life charges laid following arson investigation
A 49-year-old Aurora resident is charged with five counts of disregard for human life and two counts of arson in relation to an arson investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
Just before 2 a.m. on Oct. 11, police and the fire department responded to reports of a suspicious fire on Dorchester Court in Woodstock.
According to police, a man carrying a bag of liquid was reported in the area of Guysborough Drive and then near a home on Dorchester Court.
Police say the man was seen pouring the liquid onto two vehicles parked in the driveway, lit the liquid on fire and fled eastbound on Guysborough Drive in a vehicle described as a small sedan.
On Nov, 12, a second arson incident in the same area prompted police to use a search warrant to enter a home on Guysborough Drive as well as homes in Aurora and St. Thomas.
The fire caused approximately $200,000 in damage to the vehicles, garage and driveway.
-
-
Ottawa home sales down 42 per cent in November, biggest drop this yearOttawa home sales dropped for a ninth straight month in November as the real estate market continued to cool down.
-
2024 Brier coming to ReginaThe 2024 Brier will be coming to the Brandt Centre in Regina.
-
New Cold, Flu and COVID-19 Clinic for Kids opens in Toronto as demand for pediatric health care surgesAs the demand for pediatric health care across the province surges, a new clinic specializing in treating children for colds, influenza and COVID-19 has opened in Toronto’s east end.
-
Funeral for Kirkland Lake miner killed on the job in northern OntarioA 52-year-old Kirkland Lake, Ont., man is being laid to rest on National Miners Day following an underground incident at the Young-Davidson gold mine in Matachewan last week.
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of two women in ChathamChatham-Kent police say they arrested two women on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop.
-
-
How to get the increased GST tax creditTo help combat inflation and help lower- and modest-income families, over the span of six months, Ottawa is issuing an additional one-time GST tax credit to eligible taxpayers. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew breaks down who's eligible for the increased GST credit, explain how to get it, and how much you could receive.
-
N.S. man faces dozens of charges after break-ins, thefts; police seize equipment stolen from fire departmentA man is facing more than three dozen charges after a string of break-ins and thefts -- including the theft of life-saving equipment from a volunteer fire department -- in Pictou and Colchester counties and East Hants.