Distillery Winter Village to wrap up with 'spectacular' New Year's Eve celebration

The 2022 edition of the Distillery Winter Village will be going out with a bang.

The popular event, which kicked off for the season on Nov. 17, will wrap up on Saturday, Dec. 31 with music and fireworks at Trinity Square.

The "spectacular" New Year's Eve bash will get underway at 4 p.m. on Saturday with live entertainment and DJs. The party will continue from 7 p.m. to midnight, with host Devo Brown, headlining DJ Clymaxxx and guitarist/singer Paige Armstrong.

This week, the Distillery Winter Village will continue to offer all the usual favourites including the 51-foot-tall Christmas tree, the lights and decorations, outdoor shopping, food cabins, and seven outdoor bars.

Visitors can also take in site-wide Boxing Week sales and promotions from the District’s 65-plus, year-round merchants starting at 10 a.m. daily.

The Distillery Winter Village opens daily at noon with live entertainment beginning daily at 5 p.m. This week’s featured artists include Jack Bratt on Dec. 27 and 30, Geoff Willingham on Dec. 28, and Jessica Lajner on Dec. 29.

Admission to the Distillery Historic District, which is near Parliament and Mill streets, is free from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets cost $11 plus tax after 4 p.m. for everyone age 10 and up.

New Year’s Eve revelers should note that admission to the Distillery Winter Village will be $20 plus tax from 9 p.m. to midnight. Entry includes party favours.