Distracted driving cause of 1 in 5 collision related injuries: SGI

SGI is reminding drivers of the consequences faced with distracted driving, with their public safety awareness campaign “Just Drive.”

Distracted driving is responsible for one in five collision related injuries, according to a release from SGI.

From 2017 to 2021, an average of 780 people were hurt each year in collisions caused by a distracted driver or by someone not paying attention to the road. Distracted driving also results in an average of 21.6 deaths per year.

“A distracted driver is a threat to everyone on the road,” said Barbara Cross, chief operating officer of SGI Auto Fund. “Traffic lights, pedestrians, speed limits and other drivers are just a few of the factors drivers need to be aware of when driving. When your attention is elsewhere, these can be missed.”

Police across the province will be looking for drivers on their cell phones and drivers who are distracted by other things.

If someone is caught driving with a cell phone or caught driving without attention, they will be handed a $580 ticket and four demerits.

If it happens a second time, they will be handed a $1,400 ticket and a seven-day vehicle impoundment. A third offence will result in a $2,100 ticket and a seven-day vehicle impoundment.

SGI said the penalties are severe because distracted driving is a common safety hazard.

