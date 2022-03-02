District of Saanich plans redevelopment of operations centre

The District of Saanich is planning to redevelop its outdated operations site and is giving residents a first look at conceptual plans.

The aging facilities at 1040 McKenzie Avenue sit on 13 acres of land and house all of Saanich’s parks and public works equipment. More than 300 staff work at or report to the operations site.

The buildings and infrastructure were built between the late 1950s and mid 1970s, and reflect almost seven decades of heavy use, despite continued maintenance over the years.

According to the municipality, the facilities are outdated, pose health and safety concerns and are undersized when it comes to building code requirements, operational practices, and future growth needs.

Staff are preparing a business case for council to review. It will outline the project options, proposed schedule and costs, before a decision in late spring 2022 to move forward.

“Beyond approval, we see probably a minimum of two to three years of detailed design development of that project,” says facilities planning manager Stacy McGhee.

“We see potential here for other development and so we’ll be looking to council for some direction with how we may actually involve the private sector in this development.”

Most services that Saanich residents come to rely on are impacted by what happens at the centre.

“The Saanich operations centre is the lively hub for our incredible operations staff who deliver services we all depend on and is our highest priority for capital investment,” says Mayor Fred Haynes.

“A new facility will be a tremendous asset for our staff and community, and I’m delighted it will ensure continued service delivery into the future while improving working conditions for our dedicated staff.”

If council approves the business case, the project will move into a detailed design phase.

Funding for implementation and construction will require further approval processes in future.

The earliest shovels would be in the ground would be 2026, according to McGhee.

Input from the upcoming public engagement will be incorporated into the report for council. Opportunities for public engagement at future stages of the project will be outlined in the business case.