Disturbance at Tecumseh restaurant results in charges for Windsor man


The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

A 28-year-old Windsor man is facing charges after police say he assaulted an officer after a disturbance at a restaurant in Tecumseh.

OPP officers received a report of a disturbance at a business in the 12000 block of Tecumseh Road on Nov. 5 around 12:45 a.m.

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw a damaged window to the business. Staff from the business identified the person responsible.

The accused was arrested as a result of the damage window. During the course of the arrest, the accused became aggressive, verbally and physically resulting in injuries to an officer.

As a result of the investigation, the Windsor man was charged with the following offences:

  • Mischief under $5000.00
  • Uttering Threats - Cause death or Bodily Harm
  • Causing a Disturbance
  • Assault a Peace Officer (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of Justice in Windsor on a later date.

