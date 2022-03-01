Disturbance call leads to discovery of multiple weapons: Middlesex OPP
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A 26-year-old of Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation man is facing several charges following a disturbance over the weekend.
On Saturday, Middlesex OPP officers responded to a home on Bodkin Road for a disturbance.
The homeowner allowed officers inside the residence and multiple, insecure firearms were seen along with many packages of dried cannabis, cannabis gummies and drug paraphernalia.
The accused is charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, careless storage of a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and various drug related offences.
He will appear in court March 25.
-
Sudbury bar owner says naloxone mandate doesn't go far enoughA new labour bill introduced by the Ford government is set to require some Ontario workplaces to have naloxone kits on hand to prevent opioid overdoses, but one northern bar owner thinks the list should be expanded.
-
International child pornography case led to arrest of sex offender in Vancouver: policeWhat began as an investigation in New Zealand turned into an international child pornography case, police in Vancouver say.
-
Storytelling contest raising money for Habitat for Humanity Waterloo RegionOver 650 students in the region participated in the Meaning of Home contest.
-
London Ont. man embraces Ukrainian tradition of 'Pysanky' as a symbol of hopeThe Ukrainian culture has deep roots and traditions. One of which is an art form that dates back thousands of years, decorating eggs to ward off evil.
-
Halifax police searching for two suspects after robbery at Halifax grocery storePolice in Halifax are searching for two suspects in connection with a robbery at a Sobeys store in Halifax.
-
Home prices in Windsor-Essex continue to riseThe average sale price of houses in the region has increased 44.74 per cent compared to this time last year, according to the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors.
-
Ontario's fiscal watchdog says the province spent 5.5-billion dollars less than plannedThe latest report from Ontario's fiscal watchdog shows the provincial government spent 5.5-billion dollars less than planned in the first three quarters of the fiscal year that ends March 31st.
-
Is Canada up for the 'semiconductor challenge'?As a microchip shortage continues to idle the automotive industry in Windsor, the federal government is set to spend $150 million to develop domestic production of electronic components.
-
Driver hurt when ice crashes through windshield on western Quebec highwayA 55-year-old woman suffered serious injuries when a piece of ice flew off an oncoming vehicle and crashed through her windshield in western Quebec.