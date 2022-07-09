Disturbance call leads to large police presence in Kitchener
Staff
CTVNewsKitchener.ca
A large police presence was seen in a south Kitchener neighbourhood on Saturday evening as police responded to calls about a disturbance.
Waterloo regional police tweeted there was an “increased police presence in the area of Millwood Crescent in Kitchener for an investigation.”
Police asked residents to avoid the area, and also directed traffic away from a section of nearby Doon Village Road.
At one point, officers were dealing with a person who had barricaded themselves.
Two hours after the original tweet, police told CTV News they had cleared the scene, and that an arrest had been made.
Police told CTV News the people involved in the disturbance were known to each other.
