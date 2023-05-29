'Disturbance' in downtown core yields loaded firearm: London police
A 19-year-old man is facing a slew of criminal charges after he was allegedly in possession of a loaded firearm and involved in a disturbance in the downtown core over the weekend.
According to the London Police Service, at approximately 2:50 a.m. on Sunday, police were called to a business in the area of Carling and Richmond streets for a report of a disturbance involving a man with a possible handgun.
Police later located a suspect matching the description. The suspect ran away from police, but was arrested a short distance away without incident.
A search of the man yielded a loaded firearm and a quantity of drugs.
As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Two (2) counts of possession of a prohibited or restrict weapon or device
- Possession of a loaded regulated firearm
- Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
- Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device
- Handle firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition in a careless manner
- Carry concealed weapon
- Resist arrest
- Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
The accused is expected to appear in London court on Monday in connection to the charges.