Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London

A London man has been charged after a disturbance near the downtown core.

Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.

According to police, the suspect tried to assault a man with a bike chain and a pole.

Witnesses gave officers a description of the man, who were then able to track him down and place him under arrest.

A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with assault with a weapon and resist arrest.