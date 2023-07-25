Disturbance leads to arrest in downtown London
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Lead/Producer
Kristylee Varley
A London man has been charged after a disturbance near the downtown core.
Around 6:20 p.m., on Sunday, police received calls about a disturbance in the area of Beaufort and Irwin streets.
According to police, the suspect tried to assault a man with a bike chain and a pole.
Witnesses gave officers a description of the man, who were then able to track him down and place him under arrest.
A 32-year-old man from London has been charged with assault with a weapon and resist arrest.
