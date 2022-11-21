Disturbing developments in arson investigation, Manitoulin OPP say

An arson investigation in Sables-Spanish River Township has taken an even darker turn, Ontario Provincial Police on Manitoulin Island said Monday.

Police responded Nov. 20 around 10:35 p.m. to reports of fire outside a River Street property in the community.

“The investigation revealed a structure on the property had been damaged by fire and an individual had been assaulted and harassed,” police said in a news release.

A 48-year-old suspect is now charged with spousal assault, sexual assault, arson and harassing communications.

“The accused was arrested, held for bail court and remanded into custody,” police said.

“The name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.”