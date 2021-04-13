'Disturbing incident' involving racist comments made to a child being investigated: Surrey RCMP

Warning: This story contains offensive language.

VANCOUVER -- RCMP are investigating disturbing allegations of racist comments made to a young child shopping with her family in Surrey on Sunday.

Mourad Koufaoui says he was at a Superstore near 76 Avenue and King George Boulevard with his wife and three young children, who were preparing for Ramadan, when one of his daughters was approached by a stranger while in an aisle with her mother.

Koufaoui alleges the man called his nine-year-old daughter Aliyah, who was wearing a hijab, “a f***ing Muslim terrorist.”

Koufaoui then took out his phone, and started recording the alleged suspect, who was wearing a red "Make America Great Again" hat.

“You’re a racist, both of you,” says on the video as he approaches the man and another man who appears to be standing with him.

“It’s a nine-year-old daughter wearing a hijab and you want to call her a terrorist?"

“That’s harassment of a little child,” Koufaoui states to the men.

At one point in the video, the man in the red hat, which is a hallmark of Donald Trump supporters, swats the father’s phone out of his hand.

In a statement to CTV News, Koufaoui says the incident was incredibly hurtful to his family.

"My daughter has just recently decided to wear the hijab and coming from a mixed race family she would be the first in our family," the statement says. "We are so proud of her and have done nothing but encourage her to be her true self no matter what anyone thinks.

"My daughter is scared and traumatized, she actually came to my wife during this to ask her, 'momma what’s a terrorist?' This breaks my heart to have to explain to my young daughter what this means!"

Surrey RCMP confirm they are investigating and have identified a suspect, who is known to them.

“The incident was understandably upsetting for the child and their family and we have engaged victim services,” Surrey Supt. Manly Burleigh said in a statement.

RCMP say officers are continuing to gather evidence, which includes speaking with witnesses and seizing video.

Koufaoui, who posted video of the confrontation in the store on his Facebook page, says the family is grateful for the support from police and the community since sharing details about the incident online.

“We are just hoping justice will be served,” Koufaoui wrote.