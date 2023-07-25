Disturbing messages written at Barrie park encourage women to walk alone 'in dark places'

Police say patrols may get stepped up after someone wrote disturbing messages on signs posted along construction fencing at a popular Barrie park.

One of the written-over signs at Sunnidale Park encouraged women to walk alone "in dark places," and could be triggering to victims of sexual assaults.

The signs installed along the fencing had the stickers removed so the graffiti could be written on the blank metal.

The troubling messages were reported to the authorities, but police say the signs had been spray-painted to cover the words by the time officers arrived.

Police say Sunnidale Park is a place for families with young children, adding that it's "irresponsible" of someone to write such a potentially triggering message.

Police say they plan to keep an eye on the area and ask anyone with information on the incident to contact them.