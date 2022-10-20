Diver believed dead after workplace incident at Lake Newell

One man is believed to be dead after a workplace accident in Newell County.

Brooks RCMP responded to a call Wednesday just before 4 p.m. of a diver in distress at Lake Newell. Witnesses said a diver was doing maintenance on a dam and never returned.

A recovery effort is ongoing. Emergency crews and RCMP remain on scene.

The diver is reported to be a 55-year-old man from Brooks.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating the incident.