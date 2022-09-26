Divers locate body of Calgary man who died at Spray Lakes Reservoir in Kananaskis Country

Members of a dive team have recovered the body of a Calgary man who RCMP say drowned while trying to save his dog from Spray Lakes Reservoir.

Canmore RCMP were called to the area within the Spray Valley Provincial Park at around 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Officials say a man was fishing with his girlfriend and her 10-year-old daughter when their dog jumped off the boat and into the water.

The man jumped in after the dog, but both became submerged and never resurfaced.

Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alberta Conservation Officers, Canmore Fire Rescue and Alberta Fish and Wildlife Officers joined RCMP to search for the victim.

On Monday, RCMP announced the body had been found by the Central Alberta Rescue Diving Society (CARDS) the day before.

"Our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of the deceased," RCMP said in a news release.