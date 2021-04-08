Divers search Georgian Bay for missing Kitchener, Ont. man in Tiny Township

With nothing but an abandoned car to go on, provincial police units continue to search Tiny Township for a missing Kitchener man.

A police officer spotted Kamil Pawlus's vehicle in a parking lot on Mark's Point Lane in North Tiny on Monday, but there was no sight of the 37-year-old who was last in contact with his family on March 30.

Police say Pawlus has no known connection to the area.

OPP divers are searching the waters of Georgian Bay again Thursday, but police say they have no new leads in the case.

Pawlus is described as a white man, six feet one inch tall, with black hair and hazel eyes. He has a crooked square symbol tattoo on his upper right arm and is possibly wearing a grey fleece sweater, jeans, and light-coloured runners.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.