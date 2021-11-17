Diversity audit underway at Sudbury Library
The Greater Sudbury Public Library's main branch on Mackenzie Street is performing a diversity audit.
“The audit is really meant to understand what we have and compare it to what our neighbourhood looks like and then try and match those two things up,” said Mary Searle, coordinator of library collections.
Searle said staff members have completed some of the preliminary work, including demographics, and have identified the categories they hope to better represent.
“The Indigenous category was one was one that we felt that we needed to flesh out a little bit more," she said. "There are books that show Indigenous experience, there are books that are written by Indigenous authors. One of the categories also is LGBT+ category, as well, as the BIPOC category."
Officials will begin by going through and reading all of the English children’s picture books, which will include more than 1,000 titles.
Searle said the audit will likely take several years as there are more than 8,500 items to go through just in this location. She said that she knows it will be worth it once complete.
