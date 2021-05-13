Diversity training, gender parity needed in hockey in Nova Scotia: report

A diversity task force says anti-racism training and greater diversity at the organization level will contribute to making hockey more inclusive in Nova Scotia.

The Hockey Nova Scotia diversity and inclusion task force released its findings Wednesday, outlining nine recommendations to help eliminate discrimination in the sport.

The task force was created in 2019 in response to incidents of racism in hockey, including one involving a Nova Scotia First Nations teen who reported being the target of racial slurs while on the ice.

The recommendations for Hockey Nova Scotia's board of directors include achieving within five years gender parity and 30 per cent representation of other under-represented groups, such as people of colour, those with disabilities and members of the LGBTQ community, on boards, councils, committees and staff.

The report also suggests developing training for board members, coaches, volunteers and other partners to address anti-racism, cultural sensitivity and anti-discrimination.

The report drew on an online survey the task force launched last fall that gathered information from 841 people in the province's hockey community.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 13, 2021.

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.