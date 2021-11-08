Diwali celebration continues in Waterloo Region, next step for planned $4.5 million temple
As Diwali celebrations continue in Waterloo Region, a planned $4.5 million temple is one step closer to becoming a reality.
About 300 people gathered at the Portuguese Club of Cambridge on Sunday for another day of the festival of lights.
Music, drumming, dancing, feasting, and relaxed COVID-19 restrictions were all on display.
At the event, organizers announced a groundbreaking ceremony for the planned $4.5 million temple will be happening.
"We haven't got building approval yet, but we're pretty close to signing our site plan approval and we're announcing that by May of next year we'll begin and we'll have the building completed in a year," said Dwarka Persaud, president of Radha Krishna Mandir & Cultural Centre. "We hope the community will come out and support."
He adds that while approval is being sought, more fundraising is still needed for the project.
