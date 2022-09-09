DJD brings back Family of Jazz for 2 more performances

Decidedly Jazz Danceworks is completing its run of Family of Jazz that started in the spring.

The show had its world premiere at the end of April, at DJD Dance Centre in downtown Calgary, but a few days before the show's run ended on May 15, the company was forced to shut it down due to a COVID-19 outbreak among the dancers.

"This news is all so fresh, yet we are already working on how we can (hopefully) postpone the last few performances until late September," said DJD artistic director Kimberley Cooper. "Please give us a few days to create a plan and offer a proper proposal to those of you with tickets (our box office manager is also currently isolating with symptoms). Of course we will be happy to refund tickets if that is your preference."

Earlier this week, the company announced two performances of Family of Jazz, on Sept.22 and 23, before they travel to Toronto to perform excerpts from the show at the FFDN Festival Sept.30-Oct 1.

Family of Jazz is described as "a joyful piece featuring the DJD dancers, live music by Rubim de Toledo Ensemble as well as new works choreographed by Brandi Coleman, Melanie George, Lisa La Touche and Kimberley Cooper."

Tickets are available here.