DNA evidence helps catch break and enter suspect

DNA technology has linked a London, Ont. man to 12 break and enters in the city.

They date back to 2017 and took place across a number of off-campus homes in the north end.

The value of the items stolen is roughly $22,000, along with $11,000 in property damage.

A 58-year-old suspect has been charged with 11 counts of break and enter.

