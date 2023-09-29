DNA evidence helps in decade-old robbery and assault
The Windsor Police Service has charged a suspect in a decade-old robbery and assault thanks to DNA evidence.
Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit arrested a 40-year-old man in connection to a home invasion that occurred on Aug. 19, 2013.
Police say two suspects forced their way into a residence in the 1000 block of California Ave., where they forcibly confined, assaulted, and threatened a male occupant with a gun and a knife. The suspects then allegedly stole cash, a cellular phone, and marijuana before fleeing the scene.
WINDSOR POLICE SERVICE NEWS RELEASE
Case #: 23-60468
One suspect was arrested and charged within days of the incident, but the identity of the second suspect remained a mystery until now. Thanks to advancements in forensic technology, investigators were able to leverage DNA evidence retrieved at the scene to identify a second suspect and bring closure to the victim.
The 40-year-old was arrested yesterday in the 1400 block of Victoria Ave. He has been charged with the following:
• Break and enter
• Robbery
• Assault with a weapon
• Assault causing bodily harm
• Forcible confinement
• Uttering death threats
• Pointing a firearm
• Possession of a firearm
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
If you or someone you know is an affected person in need of support, please call Victim Services Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711 or the Victim Assistance Unit at Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4879.