DNA helped identify man believed to have abducted Brantford woman in 1983: police

Brantford police have named a suspect in a nearly four-decade-old missing person case.

At a news conference on Wednesday, police named Steven Mudko as the person they believe was responsible for the abduction and presumed death of Mary Hammond.

Hammond disappeared on Sept. 8, 1983. She left her home that day at around 3:30 a.m. to walk to work at a local bakery where she was scheduled for an early morning shift. She never arrived.

Police said they followed her footsteps to a field where they found items from her lunchbox. They also discovered a small quantity of blood in the area. They said after that discovery, the trail went cold.

At the time of her disappearance Hammond was 25-years-old and a newlywed.

"I fear we will never know what happened to Mary," said her husband Larry Hammond. "Her absence leaves a deep wound."

He and his family have been searching for answers for the last 39 years.

"Those who knew her lost a little sunshine," he said.

On Wednesday, they got some measure of closure.

"We're releasing a historical photograph of Steven Mudko in hopes it may trigger someone's memory, to provide additional information that could help further this investigation," said lead investigator Staff Sgt. Keith Tollar at the news conference.

Police explained that, with help of advanced technology, they were able to identify a suspect.

"During the initial stage of the investigation, a search warrant was issued on Sept. 11, 1983, at a residence on Memorial Drive," said Tollar. "Evidence seized at this time was examined and remained in police custody. It is because of the foresight and efforts of the investigators then, that this evidence was available for analysis later when [new] technology had been developed. Through the historical evidence seized, and with the advancements in mitochondrial DNA analysis, we're able to forensically link Mary Hammond to the man believed to be responsible her abduction and presumed murder."

Police said Mudko was 36-years-old at the time of Hammond's disappearance and also lived in Brantford.

He died in 2010, but police said if he were alive today, Mudko would be charged with abduction and first-degree murder.

"We think he may have known the family loosely, but there was no intimate connection between Mudko and the family," explained Staff Sgt. Tollar.

Hammond's family said they felt mixed emotions during Wednesday's announcement.

"We have travelled from North Bay and Ottawa to here today, to ask anyone with information to come forward," said Hammond's niece Brenda Wilson. "Even the smallest details could help. Our greatest wish is to lay Mary to rest with the dignity and love she deserved."