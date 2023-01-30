DNA leads Chatham police to October robbery suspect

A Chatham man has been arrested in relation to a robbery that took place in October.

According to police, officers first responded to a business on King Street West for a robbery investigation.

Police say a man entered the store and demanded money. After receiving some cash, he left the store and discarded his clothes, including a scarf, gloves and a wig.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police tracked the man’s path and seized the discarded items for forensic examination.

On Jan. 18, 2023, police received information from the Centre of Forensic Sciences stating that a DNA profile was generated and matched a local man.

On Jan. 29, a 29-year-old Chatham-Kent man was arrested and charged with robbery.