iHeartRadio

DNA leads police to suspect in break-in assault of Rocky View County homeowner


RCMP members located items stolen from rural properties in Rocky View County during the March 16 search of a Calgary home. The stolen property was hidden behind drywall.

An investigation into DNA samples found after an attack on a homeowner in Rocky View County has led to the arrest of a serial break-in suspect.

Cochrane RCMP members responded to a rural area in Rocky View County on Feb. 2 after a homeowner was assaulted by a masked man who had broken into the home.

DNA was secured from the crime scene and investigators identified a Calgary man as the suspect.

On March 16, officers searched a Calgary home and found stolen property hidden in the walls that had been swiped during break-and-enters in rural areas throughout Rocky View County in February.

Cooper Byron Paquette, 35, faces charges of:

  • Four counts of break-and-enter;
  • Assault;
  • Disguise with intent; and
  • Possession of property obtained by crime.

Paquette remains in custody ahead of his March 30 appearance in Airdrie provincial court.

12