DNA links Guelph man to break-and-enter in 2009

Guelph police said they've arrested a man for a 2009 break-in after DNA linked him to the crime.

The incident happened in January 2009 at an address on Alma Street North. Police said someone broke a window to get into the home and stole cash from the home.

Officers found blood near a broken window and on the window sill. A sample was sent to the Centre of Forensic Sciences (CFS).

In January 2020, a Guelph man had to provide a DNA sample to the national data bank for a conviction on unrelated matters. The CFS told Guelph police the DNA matched the sample from the 2009 break-in.

A 29-year-old was arrested Tuesday on Woolwich Street. He's scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 27.