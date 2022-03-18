DNA match connects half-siblings on opposite ends of Alberta highway

Even in their 50s, brother and sister Mick Lerch and Michelle Jasonson are still learning things about each other.

Such as the fact that Jasonson's son's middle name is Michael – which happens to be Lerch's full name.

When they realize, the family is sitting around Jasonson's Edmonton dining room table.

"Nephew's after you," she jokes, patting Lerch's arm, and they all laugh.

The punchline is this: Jasonson, 55, didn't know her brother until late 2021, never mind name her son after him.

For years, Jasonson – raised by her biological mom – had known few details about her biological father except that it was possible she had siblings out in the world.

But she didn't get around to sending her DNA to 23andMe until November. There, it matched with Lerch's, submitted about a year earlier.

"I got the results, saying, 'You seem to have a half-brother with 37 per cent of the same DNA. Lives in Calgary,'" Jasonson recalled.

"This can't be. And he's in Calgary – really?" she thought. Alberta's two largest cities are 300 kilometres apart, connected by the Queen Elizabeth II highway.

"Then when I messaged him on 23andMe and he text[ed] me back, I'm like, 'Oh sh**… This is real.'"

'SO BIZARRE… SO NATURAL'

Lerch, 54, knew growing up he was adopted. He also knew, having met his birth mother when he was 26, that he might have half-siblings.

"She knew that [my biological father] had passed, but she didn't know much else. She'd heard he'd had a family after marriage, much like what Michelle had learned, but beyond that, we didn't really know anything," Lerch told CTV News Edmonton.

However, it was his wife's idea to join 23andMe to learn more about his possible genetic history.

"Maybe there was a little bit of hope there," he admitted. "It was throwing it out to the universe – let's just see. And in as much as it was the health, it was, hey, maybe this could happen."

The siblings have marvelled at their luck ever since: that they found each other only three hours away, that they both used 23andMe rather than any other service, that their connection felt good from day one.

"On the one hand it's so surreal and so bizarre, but on the other hand, it's so natural," Lerch said.

"And for me, it feels like my family's complete now. Because I always felt there was something missing," his sister added.

"We're very blessed because I know sometimes when families meet after years they might not have this same outcome."

The siblings jokingly call Nov. 17 – the day they connected online – their birthday. Two weeks later, they met in person for the first time in Red Deer, the midpoint between Calgary and Edmonton.

And although they had known each other for a very brief time, their families went to Hawaii together in January.

The time was so meaningful to Jasonson she got a tattoo commemorating it.

"I put it out to the family and nobody else wan ted to do it," she said.

Lerch rebutted, "When I had a few scotches in me, I was pretty convinced that was a good idea."

WHAT NEXT?

The siblings don't know much about their biological family and their other half-siblings.

Jasonson had wanted to meet their dad as a teenager, but didn't before he died at 48 years old when she was 20.

"It would have been nice to meet him, but that's life… And we've got this," Lerch said, motioning between him and Jasonson.

They've contacted his family, with mixed responses.

"That's certainly understandable. It's a big shock to a family to all of a sudden understand that their father had these other things going on prior to the marriage," Lerch said.

"They didn't know about us but they said they weren't surprised because apparently he was a very charming man. And that's what Mick's bio mom said, and that's what my mom has said," Jasonson added.

"And then he went to Austria to be a ski instructor after [Mick] was born, for two years – so that's why we're thinking we might have other siblings."

"If he's that charming," Lerch joked. "That's where we get it from."

But overall, they're OK with the little information they have gleaned. They hope the Hawaii trip isn't the last, and Jasonson plans to visit Lerch in Calgary next month.

"Lots of trips down the number two, we expect," Lerch said.

He told CTV News Edmonton "the knowing is better than the not knowing."

"Certainly if anybody is going through this experience, I hope they have the same experience that we've had because it's — Michelle's talked about having this hole filled or whatever – it does kind of feel that way. It is very good, but it can also not be very good. So I don't know if I would have any advice for anybody other than go into it with an open mind."

Jasonson added, "I'm just so thankful and grateful that I've got Mick."

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Alison MacKinnon